Who has scored the most goals in 2023 so far Between Messi and Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi two football icons in their late 30s have been displaying remarkable performances in the 2023 calendar year. Despite their age, both players consistently deliver outstanding results for their respective clubs and national teams. Ronaldo currently playing for Al-Nassr has netted an impressive 21 goals in 26 matches across various competitions according to Talksport.

Lionel Messi who is currently 36 years old has proven to be a prolific goal scorer across various teams such as PSG, Argentina, and Inter Miami in the year 2023. Throughout these appearances, he has managed to find the net 19 times in total holding an impressive average of scoring a goal every 129 minutes. In terms of assists, Messi has excelled with a remarkable tally of eight assists to his name. These statistics serve as a testament to the fact that both Messi and Ronaldo despite their advancing age continue to demonstrate their exceptional skills and remain top performers in the world of football.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have established themselves as exceptional goal scorers throughout the history of football and their remarkable performances have endured for over 15 years. When we examine the statistics it becomes evident just how impactful these two superstars have been in the world of football. Moreover their current records highlight the extraordinary longevity and consistency that both Ronaldo and Messi possess solidifying their status as the greatest of all time.

Anike (

)