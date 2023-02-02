Who Are The People Propelling Labour Party in the North? -Governor Aminu Masari asks

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Aminu Masari, the governor of Katsina State, provided an analysis of the various actions carried out by the Labour Party in the north. During an appearance on TVC , the APC chieftain questioned the significance of religion in the actions of the LP’s campaign.

Masari, in response to the question posed, stated, “Politics deals with local material, and people living in Abuja and Lagos can voice their ideas in the press and on social media, but has it cascaded down?” Who are the people in the north who are driving the Labour Party, and who are the people in the north propelling? Although I am aware that political rallies are sometimes organized in places of worship, the fact of the matter is that whoever wins the election will be expected to rule in accordance with the constitution. My curiosity is piqued regarding the religion’s expectations in the event that the victorious candidate chooses to govern according to the constitution.

He went on to argue that, “The constitution is fairly clear, and it specifies that there must be a minister from each state across the country,” which was an interesting point. When it comes to his cabinet, the proper person can make their presence known. Because of your religious beliefs, do you intend to modify the formula for distributing revenue? People need to realize that we are not considering the candidate’s religion or ethnicity when making our decision, but rather the quality of the candidate.

You might remember that the Labour Party has selected Peter Obi to serve as its flagbearer.



