This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Whites Don’t Come To Nigeria During Their Presidential Election, Why Should I Go There?-SDP Aspirant, Adewole Adebayo

In the mid hours of today, the presidential flag bearer of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, was granted an interview on Arise News where he spoke about the needlessness of visiting Chatham House in London to address the world about his aspirations.

The SDP aspirant said, “the British people (whites) don’t come to Nigeria during their presidential election so why should I go there to address Nigerians?” He added, “if at all I would leave Nigeria to address Nigerians, I will go to the Nigerian mission house overseas.”

Speaking further, Adewole Adebayo said, “although I was the first person to be engaged at Chatham House, I still felt the need to speak to my people at home before going abroad. Soon, I will be at the Nigerian institute of international Affairs to address my people.”

Lastly, the SDP aspirant said, “I am not going to go to Chatham house to talk about how to deal with Nigeria’s problems. We our national flag for a reason, so why do our people go there out of inferiority complex?”

To watch the full video, CHECK BELOW (fast forward to 11th minute):

Video Credit: Arise News.

Content created and supplied by: Musingreports (via 50minds

News )

#Whites #Dont #Nigeria #Presidential #Election #ThereSDP #Aspirant #Adewole #AdebayoWhites Don’t Come To Nigeria During Their Presidential Election, Why Should I Go There?-SDP Aspirant, Adewole Adebayo Publish on 2023-01-20 20:51:14