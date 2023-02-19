While Tinubu Gained More Land For Lagos Fighting Erosion, Anambra Lost Its Land To Erosion- Benson

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Defence and aspirant who is currently seeking a return to the lower chamber of the National Assembly on the platform of APC, Hon. Babajimi Benson in an interview has said that while Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu gained more lands for Lagos fighting erosion, Anambra Lost it’s Land to the natural disasters.

He lament that when Willie Obiano was governor, he visited Anambra and what the people were complaining about was erosion. Benson made this statement during an interactive session with Nation paper, where he spoke about Tinubu’s time as governor of Lagos

In his own, Babajimi Benson said “He (Tinubu) discovered many greats like Babatunde Fashola who is also a ruthless implementor, and many others including the Vice President, Yemi Osibajo. I compared him with Peter Obi who was also governor of a state and I say while Tinubu gained more land for Lagos fighting erosion, Anambra lost a quarter of its land to erosion and became the smallest state in Lagos today.

Source: The Nation paper

