‘While Sanwo-Olu Was Serving As SA To Former Deputy Governor, I Was A Member Of The House’ -Honourable Obasa Mudashiru Ajayi

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Honourable Obasa Mudashiru Ajayi has alleged that while Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was serving as SA to former deputy governor of Lagos State, he was already a member of the House. He said in a press statement reported by TVC news that the Lagos State House of Assembly has no reason to fight the governor. According to him, they rejected the 17 nominees of the governor in a bid to preserve the interest of the people.

He said, ”There is no basis for me and the house to fight the governor and I will continue to say that the governor is a brother, he’s a friend, he’s a colleague. He’s a colleague in serving the people of Lagos state, the governor has been around in the system for a long.

He was SA to former deputy governor Otunba Femi Pedro, and while he [Sanwo-Olu] was serving as SA to former deputy governor, I was a member of the house. He was SA on establishment pension and I was Chairman of the committee on public account committee local government. So we have been around together for long. I was a speaker of this house and when he became the governor, I remain the speaker.”

