While Sanwo-Olu Was Serving As SA To Former Deputy Gov, I Was A Member Of The House’ Mudashiru Obasa

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Honourable Ajayi Mudashiru Obasa, claimed that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was already a member of the House while serving as Special Adviser (SA) to the former deputy governor of Lagos State.

In a press statement reported by TVC news, Ajayi emphasized that there is no reason for him or the House to be in conflict with the governor. He explained that the rejection of the governor’s 17 nominees was a measure taken to safeguard the interests of the people.

Ajayi stated, “There is no basis for me and the house to fight the governor, and I will continue to maintain that the governor is not just a colleague but also a friend. We both work in the service of the people of Lagos state. The governor has been a part of the system for a long time. He served as SA to former deputy governor Otunba Femi Pedro. During that period, I was already a member of the House, and I also served as Chairman of the committee on public account committee local government while he was SA on establishment pension. We have been colleagues for a considerable period. I was the Speaker of this House, and when he became the governor, I remained the speaker.”

