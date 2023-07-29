While I Was Borrowing Money To Campaign For Peter Obi, Abure Was Busy Collecting Them- Chinyere Obi

Colonel Chinyere Obi (ret.), a former member of the Labour Party, has come out to claim that she was the Labour party member who contributed the most during Peter Obi’s Presidential campaign.

In an interview with Punch reporter Daniel Ayantoye which was published this morning, Chinyere Obi boldly challenged the Labour Party hierarchy, saying that no single individual in the party matched her level of dedication and support for Peter Obi during the last presidential campaign.

She went on to speak in details about her numerous contributions to the Labour party presidential campaign, particularly pointing out how she bought over 200 bags of rice to give out to those who attended the Labour Party’s presidential flag off in Lafia last year. She also remarked that she went as far as selling her own properties to ensure the success of Peter Obi in the Presidential election but after all these, he abandoned her.

In her own words as seen in the Punch paper Online this morning…

“I challenge them; nobody in the LP did up to what I did for Obi. Not even the party’s National Chairman who is Julius Abure. While I was busy borrowing money for the success of the campaign and selling some of my properties, but all Abure was doing was collecting money contributed.”

Source: Punch paper.

