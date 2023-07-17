While I Support The President, I Believe That It’s Not My Place To Serve Now—Dumebi Kachikwu

During an interview with Arise , Dumebi Kachikwu, the presidential candidate of the YPP, stated that he supports the president but believes that it’s not his place to serve. He added that he doesn’t believe in the idea that they should be united in one position or another because their party is small.

Kachikwu stated that they’re going to stand strong as an opposition party and, as such, continue to fight for the interests of the people. He stated that he’s going to bitterly help his people by being a voice for them from outside.

According to him, “I’ve said this time and time again, while I support the president, believing that he’s the president of Nigeria and that if the president does well, I’ll do better as a Nigerian. I believe that it’s not my place to serve now; I believe that I’ll better help my government and my people by being a voice for them from my own side. I don’t subscribe to the notion that people from smaller parties like mine should run for office from smaller parties just knowing that they might not win or they will not win just to be compensated with a broad appointment or a ministerial appointment or what have you. I believe that we must continue to be a strong opposition; we must be the voice of the people. “

