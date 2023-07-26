While Driving This Morning, I Could Sense Tension On The Streets – Igho Akeregha

As the nation continues to grapple with the severe economic hardship occasioned by the soaring price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) across the country, veteran journalist, and public affairs commentator, Igho Akeregha has come out to express the fear of an uprising from aggrieved Nigerians over the rising cost of living.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Wednesday, Akeregha, who is a member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, explained that the country’s economy has become so bad that there appears to be a serious buildup of tension and anger among Nigerians, adding that while driving, he is often afraid of the reaction of the people to the current situation.

He said; “Well, I just hope that Nigerians are learning from all of this. As I have always said, leadership in this country is not about tribe, ethnicity or religion. It is about who has the capacity, who is more prepared to address the multifaceted menace that is facing this country. It is really, really serious. As I was driving out to the studio this morning, I drove with my heart in my mouth because I could see tension out there on the streets.

The streets and the roads are almost empty, and the people frowning their faces in anger. Last week Thursday, we saw the video of scores of traders trekking from Computer Village in Ikeja to Ojota. That’s roughly a journey of about 25 to 30 kilometers of walking, because, one, they can’t find a vehicle, and two, they don’t have the money to pay for the exorbitant hike in transportation fare. Now, how long will the people endure it? That’s where the tension is come from.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 1:16:19).

FranklySpeaking123 (

)