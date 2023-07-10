While Atiku won in Adamawa, Obi took over the southeast, but Tinubu lost in his base- Ayo Fayose

In an interview with Channels Television, the former governor of Ekiti State made several statements regarding the outcome of the presidential election. He noted that Atiku emerged as the winner in Adamawa State, Peter Obi secured complete dominance in the southeast region, but Tinubu failed to secure victory in his own stronghold. He emphasized that all the major candidates succeeded in winning their respective bases, except for Tinubu.

The former governor expressed his belief that the election was not conducted properly, citing the inability of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to perform the roles of the police and the electorates who were present during the election. He praised the European Union (EU) for highlighting their observations but stressed that Nigeria should continue on the chosen path.

He argued, “When transparency and fairness are lacking, it affects everyone. Atiku won by a significant margin in Adamawa. Obi and Asiwaju did not perform well. Obi completely dominated in the east. For example, in Enugu or Abia, Asiwaju received 4000 votes, while Obi fared slightly better. They all maximized their influence in their own areas, so let’s not come here and tell stories. I won’t disregard the EU reports; they can continue writing. Our situation is unique to us.

Asiwaju lost in his own stronghold, so can’t he manipulate his base and manipulate the numbers? And let’s go beyond that: Kwankwaso won in his base, which indicates that Asiwaju was unable to manipulate the results. I’m observing the trend. The EU did not accuse any of the candidates. On election day, INEC cannot act as the police or the military; they cannot be the electorates themselves.”

The former governor highlighted the specific victories of Atiku in Adamawa, Obi in the southeast, and the loss of Tinubu in his stronghold. He criticized the conduct of the election, suggesting that INEC’s inability to fulfill certain responsibilities compromised its transparency. While acknowledging the EU’s reports, he maintained that Nigeria should stay committed to its chosen path. He also raised questions about the potential for manipulation by candidates and emphasized the limitations of INEC’s role on election day.

