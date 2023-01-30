Which Of These 3 Presidential Candidates Can Reduce The Various Secessionist Agitations?

While we have dwell so much on competence and trust as the key factor for electing the next president, it is also crucial for the Nigerian people to consider a candidate that can bring an end to the various agitations in Nigeria.

At the end of this article, the question is left for you to answer. It would not be a good thing for our country to keep battling various agitations even after the February elections.

As such, while you make your choice, it is imperative to consider a candidate that can unity the country and stop all forms of agitations for a separate country. No country can strive when the citizens don’t feel a sense of belonging in their country.

The agitations in the Southeast is mostly due to the inability of the region to produce the president. One can also argue that the agitations is because of the failure of the Southeast governors to develop the region.

The agitations in the Southwest cannot be pegged on presidency matters. The region just want development in the area.

The agitations in the North too cannot be pegged on presidency matters. The region has produced more president than any other region. They need a leader that can change the poverty situation in the North.

Based on these facts, which of these candidates can meet this demand?

