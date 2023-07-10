Which Clubs Have Spent Highest On Defenders In The 2023 Summer Transfer Window?

Some clubs have deemed it fit to invest more in new defenders ahead of the new season. A look at transfer records so far shows that 3 of the 5 clubs that have spent highest on the position are from the English Premier League. Let us look at these transfers?

The club with highest investment on defenders so far is Paris Saint-Germain. The reigning Ligue 1 champions have spent €45m on the acquisition of players in the back line. PSG paid that amount to acquire Lucas Hernández from Bayern Munich. This makes the Frenchman the costliest defender that has left for a new club I. the current window. It should be noted that the Mbappe-inspired outfit have also acquired Milan Skriniar, another as a free agent.

Tottenham Hotspur have also invested in defence. The North London side have spent €40m for this purpose. The Player acquired is Pedro Porro who arrives from Sporting CP. This follows a 6-month loan deal by the right-back for which Spurs paid €5m in January, 2023. With the arrival of four previously loaned players, Tottenham will have a couple of defensive options when the season starts. Next club in this category is Brentford, another Premier League side. The Bees will have two additional centre-backs when 2023/24 commences. The first, Nathan Collins, joined for a fee of €26.85m from Wolverhampton Wanderers on July 4, 2023. The second is Mads Bech Sörensen who just returned from Loan in the Netherlands.

The fourth club in this category is Al-Hilal. This Saudi Pro League side bought Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea for a fee of €23m. For the records, they are currently the top spenders outside Europe in the current window having spent a total of €78m this summer. The next outfit in this category is Burnley. Having got promoted to the English top flight, the Clarets have signed two new centre-backs. These are Jordan Beyer and Dara O’Shea. The duo joined for €15m and €7.8m respectively. This gives a total of €22.8m by the newly promoted EPL outfit.

