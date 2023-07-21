Whether you voted for APC, PDP or LP, it does not matter, all of us go to the same market- Dele Farotimi

Dele Farotimi, a Nigerian Lawyer and human rights activist, said that the current situation in Nigeria has brought everyone together, regardless of their political affiliations. He made it clear that the political party one voted for in the recent presidential election no longer holds significance, as all Nigerians are now facing the same challenges as a unified nation.

During an interview on Arise Television, Farotimi expressed his views on the recent surge in petrol prices across the country. He stressed that irrespective of which political party individuals supported, they are all affected equally, as they are sailing in the same boat of shared hardships.

The removal of fuel subsidy by the Nigerian government was a major concern for Farotimi. He pointed out that this action has deprived the people of the only assistance they received by default, and he predicted that it would push more Nigerians into poverty.

Regarding the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Farotimi questioned their ability to represent the voice of the entire nation on this particular issue. While acknowledging their role in advocating for workers’ rights, he asserted that the average Nigerian’s perspective remains unheard amidst the ongoing crisis.

The recent hike in petrol prices has been putting immense strain on Nigerians in the past few days. Despite the hardships, the population is bracing itself to see how the situation unfolds and how the government responds to the collective challenges faced by the citizens. The uncertainties have brought the nation together as people share common concerns and anxieties about the future.

