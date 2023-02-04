Whether you like it or not, Rivers state is necessary – Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On Friday, GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike stood by his assertion that Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for this month’s presidential election, is being supported by a cabal in the presidency.

Wike also criticized the chaotic naira currency change as anti-people and called for President Muhammadu Buhari to reconsider the policy’s execution during a PDP rally at Ibaka Town, Okrika Island for the Okrika Local Government Area of Rivere state.

He said that the promise of victory a cabal in the presidency had given the PDP presidential candidate was the reason behind Atiku and supporters’ recent statement that they did not need the G-5 governors to win the election.

He claimed, “They (Atiku and followers) have received assurances, but this election won’t be decided by those promises from the cabal. It depends on public confidence.

“Whether you like it or not, Rivers state is necessary. You must fail if you don’t require Rivers State. You will not succeed, if you claim you do not want us. There is no way to avoid it”.

The governor of Rivers expressed concerns about the new currency policy, saying, “This policy is anti-people. There is no new Naira note. I cannot obtain N10,000 even if I have money in my account. I am unable to go get fuel. Who is the loser? Isn’t it the majority? If not the people, who?

