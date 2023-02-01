Wherever They Go, They Will Be Treated As Strangers Who Came In As Refugees- Shehu Sani Says About The G5 Governors

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senator Shehu Sani, a Nigerian senator representing Kaduna State at the National Assembly, has taken to his official Facebook platform to advise the G-5 governors on whom to support ahead of the forthcoming presidential elections later this month.

Photo Credit: Punch paper

In his post, the senator made it clear that the G-5 governors should end their grudges and support Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President of Nigeria and the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), citing that it remains the most dignified option for them.

The senator further noted that there was nowhere the G-5 governors would go and would be treated with respect other than their own political party. More so, in his words, he said “wherever they go, they will be treated as strangers who came in as refugees.”

The G-5 governors included governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Samuel Ortom of Benue State, and the five aggrieved governors had earlier made it clear that they would not support Atiku’s presidency unless the national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, resigns.

