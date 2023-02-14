Wherever Peter Obi Is Number One In The East, Atiku Will Be Number Two – Dele Momodu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With less than two weeks before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Director of Strategic Communications of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu has claimed that Atiku Abubakar will come second after Mr Peter Obi in the South East region.

It would be recalled that Mr Peter Obi is among the front-runners in the forthcoming February 25th presidential. Other strong candidates include Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People, and Asiwaju Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress.

In a media statement released on Tuesday, Dele Momodu said Atiku Abubakar will also come second in the South West region where Asiwaju has a strong support base.

Hear him “Atiku will still be competitive in the South-East and South-West. Wherever Obi is number one in the East, Atiku will be number two. Wherever Tinubu is number one in the South-West, Atiku will be number two or vice versa.” punchng.com quoted Dele Momodu as saying.

