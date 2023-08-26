Where’re The Clerics Supporting The Muslim-Muslim Ticket? They’ve Turned Against The Govt” -Primate Ayodele

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has asserted that the repercussions of voting for a Muslim-Muslim ticket, against his prior warnings, are now being faced by the people. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, selected a fellow Muslim, Senator Kashim Ibrahim Shettima, as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

During the election, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged victorious against other formidable contenders, including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, securing the apex political seat in the country.

The Nigerian Tribune paper reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele, in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, expressed, “Where are the clerics supporting the Muslim-Muslim ticket? They have turned against the government because they couldn’t see beyond their nose. It’s not about hating any religion; it’s about doing what God wants. God doesn’t support the Muslim-Muslim ticket, and till today, it’s still the same.”

He continued, “Nigerians are yet to experience hardship, just as I warned before this government; Buhari’s tenure will be a joke compared to what this present government will bring to Nigerians. It’s barely three months, and we are already lamenting. It’s going to be a long and challenging journey.”

The recent statement by Primate Elijah Ayodele, shared by The Nigerian Tribune paper on its verified Facebook page, has elicited numerous reactions from Nigerians on social media.

