Where Would I Get N10M To Dash An Armed Robber When My Salary For 3yrs Are Not Up That?- Abba Kyari

THE detained former Commander of the Intelligence Response Team, IRT, and Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari, has reacted to the allegations that he gave one of Offa bank robbery suspects N10 million to implicate former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki

Recall that One of the principal suspects in the trial of the Offa bank robbery incident, on Wednesday told the court that Abba Kyari offered him N10 million and a visa to implicate Saraki. According to the Suspect, “Abba Kyari said I should admit and say Saraki was the one who asked us to go and rob. I told him I won’t do that. That I will rather die for what I didn’t do than lie against an innocent man

However, while reacting to the allegations, Abba Kyari through his lawyer said “That is a fat lie. One can easily ask, where would Kyari get that kind of money to dash an armed robber in custody when his salary and allowances for three years are not up to N10 million?. If Kyari and his team did not have a conscience, they could have easily coerced Akinrinbosun to sign a written false statement implicating anyone

