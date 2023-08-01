Where Will Tinubu Get 500 Acres Of Land To Give Farmers When Governors Control The Land? – Dr Pearse

A Member of the PDP National Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Adetokunbo Pearse has raised a question over how President Bola Tinubu will get the 500 acres that he will give to farmers when he knows state governors control the land. He said in a Channels Tv interview that there are lot of promises made by the President without any proper explanation to Nigeria on how those promises will be fulfilled.

He said, ”Let me tell you something a boy this speech, there are a lot of promises. They are saying they will give money to this people and that people. Where will Tinubu get 500 acres of land to give to Farmers when governors control the land? Secondly, where is he going to get this money from?

He has not talked in this speech on how he’s going to develop the economy. It shows that he’s just a bookkeeper, he’s not an accountant and an economist. How do you develop the economy? You go to where the leakages are to collect your money. All the millions that should get into the federation account, you just recoup them. You cannot just be saving money, you must be making money.”

