NEWS

Where Will Tinubu Get 500 Acres Of Land To Give Farmers When Governors Control The Land? – Dr Pearse

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 332 1 minute read

Dr. Adetokunbo Pearse, a member of the PDP National Presidential Campaign Council, expressed concerns about President Bola Tinubu’s promise to allocate 500 acres of land to farmers, given that state governors control the land. During a Channels TV interview, he highlighted the lack of proper explanation from the President on how such promises would be fulfilled and questioned the feasibility of the proposal.

In the interview, Dr. Pearse pointed out that Tinubu’s speech contained numerous promises, including monetary aid to various groups, without specifying the source of funds or how the economy would be developed. He emphasized that simply making promises without addressing the practicalities raised doubts about Tinubu’s capabilities as a leader, suggesting that he may not possess the necessary expertise in accounting and economics.

According to Dr. Pearse, to develop the economy effectively, one must address financial leakages and ensure that the millions that should flow into the federation account are not lost. He implied that saving money alone is insufficient, and leaders should focus on generating income to support their promises and the country’s overall economic growth. Without concrete plans and explanations, the validity of Tinubu’s promises remains questionable, especially in regards to providing land to farmers amidst the control exerted by state governors.

Please watch the video below and fast forward to 01:02:00

https://www.youtube.com/live/7uj0tIUQq5g?feature=share

TomTundex (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 332 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

When Tinubu withdrew the N8000 palliative, I was expecting people to appreciate that- Nicholas Felix

9 mins ago

Tribunal: Oseloka H Obaze Reacts To How Peter Obi’s Lawyer Presented Their Final Written Address At The Court

11 mins ago

Shehu Sani Shares Video Of Some Westerners Leaving Niger Republic Back To Their Countries

22 mins ago

25%: Reactions As Okonkwo Says INEC Argued That BAT Only Need 16% In FCT To Be Declared President

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button