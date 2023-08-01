Where Will Tinubu Get 500 Acres Of Land To Give Farmers When Governors Control The Land? – Dr Pearse

Dr. Adetokunbo Pearse, a member of the PDP National Presidential Campaign Council, expressed concerns about President Bola Tinubu’s promise to allocate 500 acres of land to farmers, given that state governors control the land. During a Channels TV interview, he highlighted the lack of proper explanation from the President on how such promises would be fulfilled and questioned the feasibility of the proposal.

In the interview, Dr. Pearse pointed out that Tinubu’s speech contained numerous promises, including monetary aid to various groups, without specifying the source of funds or how the economy would be developed. He emphasized that simply making promises without addressing the practicalities raised doubts about Tinubu’s capabilities as a leader, suggesting that he may not possess the necessary expertise in accounting and economics.

According to Dr. Pearse, to develop the economy effectively, one must address financial leakages and ensure that the millions that should flow into the federation account are not lost. He implied that saving money alone is insufficient, and leaders should focus on generating income to support their promises and the country’s overall economic growth. Without concrete plans and explanations, the validity of Tinubu’s promises remains questionable, especially in regards to providing land to farmers amidst the control exerted by state governors.

Please watch the video below and fast forward to 01:02:00

https://www.youtube.com/live/7uj0tIUQq5g?feature=share

