Where Will I Get 10 Million To Bribe An Armed Robber To Implicate Someone? – Abba Kyari

A suspected armed robber, Mr Ayoade Akinrinbosun, on Wednesday, 18th of January 2023, told a High Court in Kwara state that embattled former Commander, IRT squad, Abba Kyari, allegedly offered him 10 million naira to implicate former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, in the Offa armed robbery case.

Following the recent confession from the suspect, the suspended Police officer who is currently facing drug related charges, has described the allegations as false as he would never bribe anybody to implicate other people.

According to the report on Vanguard News, Abba Kyari made this statement through his lawyer, Barrister Hamza Nuhu Dantani on Thursday, 19th of January 2023. Abba Kyari said that the suspected armed robber is only trying to absolve himself of the crimes he committed by dragging his name into the case.

Abba Kyari, in the statement, wondered where he would get such amount of money to bribe someone just to implicate a highly places politician.

The statement provided by Abba Kyari’s lawyer partly reads: “The bank robber, Ayoade Akinrinbosun, one of the principal suspects in the famous Offa Bank Robbery told the court in Ilorin, Kwara State that DCP Kyari who was Commander of the IGP Intelligence Response Team, IRT, tried to forced him to implicate Saraki.”

“That is a fat lie. One can easily ask, where would Kyari get that kind of money to dash an armed robber in custody when his salary and allowances for three years is not up to N10 million. Kyari with his many years of experience did not at any time coerce or force anyone to implicate anybody no matter how highly placed.”

