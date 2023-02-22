Where Will Bola Tinubu Have Seen New Notes To Be Throwing On Lagos Highways -APC Asks

The All Progressive Congress, Lagos State chapter have reacted to the speculations that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu threw Naira notes at a crowd in Lagos. Tinubu who rallied in Lagos on Tuesday, has been accused of disrespecting the Naira.

According to Leadership news, the APC’s Publicity Secretary in Lagos State, Mr Seye Oladejo, said the speculations are not true, that it is just a fictional story cooked up by the opposition party’s who were dazed by the success of the rally.

“It is nothing but a lie from the pit of hell,” he said. Seye Oladejo said Tinubu has been the one speaking out for Nigerians who have suffered from the ongoing cash scarcity. He went on to ask how Bola Tinubu would have gotten new notes to spread around.

“The party would have ignored the report but chose to issue the statement for the sake of those who might be deceived by the report,” Seye Oladejo said.

Content created and supplied by: Edyfine111 (via 50minds

News )

#Bola #Tinubu #Notes #Throwing #Lagos #Highways #APC #AsksWhere Will Bola Tinubu Have Seen New Notes To Be Throwing On Lagos Highways -APC Asks Publish on 2023-02-22 07:40:15