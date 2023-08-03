Where We Are Today Is The Position Where Tinubu And Other Progressive Forces Have Been – Shehu Sanni

Sen. Shehu Sani, A former federal lawmaker, discussed the humor of Nigeria present state of affairs in an interview with Arise recently. He specifically discussed demonstrations against the elimination of subsidies. He emphasized that the current state of affairs shows a change in power dynamics because those in authority previously led protests against the elimination of fuel subsidies.

He has actively led protests against subsidy withdrawal over the years, starting under Babangida’s regime and continuing through the administrations of Obasanjo and Jonathan. He has done this alongside civil societies, human rights organizations, and the political class. He went on to highlight the ironic twist that president Bola Tinubu was not only a significant funder of protests but also a skilled organizer and protest leader himself.

He said “Where we are today is the position where Tinubu and other progressive forces have been. For many times, I, the civil societies, the civil rights group, the political class, have led protests against removal of subsidy right from Babangida’s time to Obasanjo’s time and then to even Jonathan’s period. Many of us were in the fore front.

“The person who is president today (Bola Tinubu) is a major funder of protests and major organizer of protests and also a protest leader. This is the culture, this is the tradition which they’ve entrenched and today, they are on the other side of the battle line which they have to grapple with the reality of it.”

On Wednesday, numerous cities across Nigeria, including Kano, Lagos, and Abuja, participated in a countrywide protest organized by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC). When security personnel refused to open the National Assembly compound gate during the rally in Abuja, protestors violently broke it down. The protest was in response to the federal government’s other measures, including the increase in petrol prices.

