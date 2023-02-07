This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Where was Peter Obi in 1993 when the annulment was done? – Dele Alake

The director of media and strategic communication for the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council, Dele Alake, questioned where Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi was during the annulment process in 1993. Obi ran for president as a candidate for the Labour Party.

During an interview with the AIT that was airing as part of the Democracy show a few minutes ago, Dele Alake posed the question as a rhetorical one.

On the program, a question was posed to Dele Alake about why he believes Nigerians should vote for his principal, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential flag-bearer instead of voting for any of the other candidates.

As Dele Alake began his speech, he stated that none of the other candidates vying for the presidential seat in the upcoming presidential election has made as significant of a contribution to democracy as Asiwaju has. He stated that Asiwaju, more than any other contender, has paid his dues to the democratic process that people have taken for granted.

“I will boldly say that none of the contestants on the horizon for this presidency has made any meaningful contribution, and is committed to the struggle to enthrone this democracy that we are practicing, which many people in Nigeria have taken for granted. This assertion is based on the fact that none of the contestants on the horizon for this presidency has made any meaningful contribution. Nobody other has contributed as much of their own time, resources, and everything else to the fight to establish democracy in our country as much as Peter Obi has.

” Is it Peter Obi, where was he in 1993 when the annulment was done? Or 1993 to 1998 when the struggle for this democracy was at its peak, apex.

According to Dele Alake, Bola Ahmed stood up for democracy in this country at a counter protest, but he was harassed and ultimately forced to flee for his life.

According to what he said, that was one of the things that made him qualified.

