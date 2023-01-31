Where There Is Hunger, There Is No Restrain, Senator Sani Reacts To Stoning Of Pres Buhari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani has shared his thoughts on the recent assault by Kano residents on Buhari. Recall that angry Kano State residents and youths on Monday pelted the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari with stones causing chaos and unrest in parts of the state.

The president was reported to have travelled to Kano to commission projects in the state when this incident occurred.

Meanwhile, reacting to this incident a tweet on his verified Twitter page on Tuesday, Senator Sani averred that the youths who stoned the president did not appear to have been sponsored. He went on to state that where there is hunger, there is no restrain.

“I don’t believe that anyone sponsored the youths to stone the President.They are supporters who were left to pervasive poverty and misery. The poverty alletion program has not reached to them. Where there is hunger there is no restrain,” the Senator wrote.

