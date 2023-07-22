Where rule of law is trampled upon, anarchy reigns supreme, Obi replies Tinubu

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 election and first petitioner in the ongoing case at the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, Peter Obi, has in his response to the legal team of President Bola Tinubu, declared that anarchy only reigns where the rule of law is trampled upon.

Obi said this through his legal team in response to the written address by Tinubu’s lawyers who had argued that an interpretation of the law requiring 25 percent of the total lawful votes cast 24 states and the Federal Capital Territory could lead to anarchy. According to Vanguard.

In a statement on Friday, the LP candidate, through his legal team, responded in a principled manner to the threat of anarchy made by Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shetimma, the second and third respondents in the petition, and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who warned that “if the Court interprets the Electoral Act section 134 against them, it might lead to breakdown of law and order.”

“Recall that Tinubu’s legal team, led by Wole Olanipekun, had in their final speech to the court threatened that, “Any other interpretation different from theirs will lead to absurdity, disorder, anarchy, and change of the basic aim of the legislation,” according to the release.

However, “Peter Obi’s lawyers, led by Dr. Livy Uzoukwu and Onyechi Ikpeazu, disagreed, arguing that anarchy only reigns supreme in instances when the rule of law is violated or shortened.

The petitioners and many Nigerians were startled by a statement in the address of the second through third respondents, according to Obi. The 2nd-3rd Respondents went too far and gave up their right to discretion when they asserted: “Our submission is that the Petitioners are inviting anarchy by their ventilation of this issue of non-transmission of results electronically, by INEC.”

Tinubu’s outburst was viewed by Obi’s legal team as “a cheap, misguided, and destructive blackmail clearly intended to target the country’s judicialism and constitutionalism,” according to the statement. Additionally, it seeks to consume our democracy.

The legal team also observed that the 2nd and 3rd Respondents’ careless and absurd statements aim to raise the issue of insecurity if the Petitioners were to follow their bad example, but they added that this will never happen due to the petitioners’ discipline, peaceable demeanour, and belief in the rule of law.

“Obi’s legal team questioned, “When has it become objectionable for Petitioners to canvass a ground provided for the challenge of an election in section 134(1)(b) of the Electoral Act 2022? “, further highlighting the absurdity and supererogatory of the Respondent’s threat. According to Vanguard.

“The legal eggheads attributed the Respondents’ foolish outburst and effusion to their acute desperation, which can be quite dangerous.

