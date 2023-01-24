This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Where Obi is no 1, Atiku will be no 2, where Tinubu is no 1 Atiku will be no 2- Dele Momodu says

According to a news that was published by the Punch Newspaper online yesterday evening, it was reported that Dele Momodu, who happens to be the Director of Strategic Communications of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, has said his party’s candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will be elected as President of Nigeria in the next month’s election.

While Dele Momodu was talking in a statement he issued yesterday, Monday, he dismissed the polls that were conducted by surveying agencies which predicted victories for either Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, or that of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi.

The PDP chieftain claimed that, all indications have shown that his principal, Atiku, is the winner of the forthcoming election.

While he was talking, he said, “Where Obi is number one, Atiku will be number two, where Tinubu is number one, Atiku will be number two. Atiku will be the first to cross the line of recording 25 per cent in 24 states. He will get 25 per cent automatically in the 19 states of northern regions and will pick six in the South-South automatically.”

He claimed that in the southern states, if Atiku doesn’t take the first position, he will be in the second position and that in all Northern states, Atiku will dominate other presidential candidates there.

