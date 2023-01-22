This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Where Is The Freedom In Lagos State? — PDP Reacts To Tinubu’s Kwara Rally Speech.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted critically to the comments made by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging people of Kwara State to fight for freedom against perceived oppressors.

At an APC presidential campaign rally in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital a few days ago, Tinubu told the people to fight in ensuring that their freedom remained secured, warning that allowing the PDP back into power could spell doom for Kwara and Nigeria.

Reacting to Tinubu’s remarks, the PDP issued an official statement though one of its spokespersons, Prince Tunji Morofonye, in which it lampooned Tinubu and questioned him about the freedom he has refused to give Lagosians since he became governor of the state in 1999.

The statement read: “His wife, son, daughter, and son-in-law, all hold political positions in Lagos State. Thus, our question is, where is the freedom in Lagos State, Asiwaju sir?”

The PDP further alleged that Tinubu has no moral justification to talk about freedom and called on Kwarans to be very wary of his comments. It accused Tinubu of trying to exploit the people of Kwara State for political gains, saying that the APC candidate was only interested in winning the presidential election and has no interest in providing freedom to the people of Kwara.

The PDP concluded by urging the people of Kwara State to reject Tinubu’s comments, while also urging them to make informed decisions when casting their votes in the upcoming elections to ensure a better future for their state.

