Where Is The Almagiri School Built For Northerners By Jonathan? – Omorodion Oregbe

Edo-based politician and union activist, Comrade Omorodion Oregbe has criticized a Northern Elder Stateman, Prof Ango Abdullahi over his recent remarks regarding the forthcoming 2023 presidential election which is scheduled to hold on 25th February.

It would be recalled that Prof Ango tabled a case for power to continue in the northern region. Prof Ango made the remarks at the 10th Anniversary celebration of the Northern Elders forum held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja few days ago.

However, speaking to Independent paper, Comrade Omorodion Oregbe reminded prof Ango the roles former president Goodluck Jonathan played in the lives of the northerners.

He said the former president contributed a lot to the development of the north despite coming from the South.

According to him, Prof Ango that is clamoring for power to remain in the north did nothing for the northerners.

Hear him “ How many northern youths have Prof. Ango removed from poverty? Where is the Almagiri school built by Jonathan? He doesn’t see anything wrong in PDP zoning the position of the presidency and party national chairman to the north.” Independent paper as saying.

