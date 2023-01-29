This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Where INEC May Be blamed Is The Issuance Of Two Or Three BVAS Report And Not Over-voting- Falana

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) can only be blamed for one other thing, according to senior Nigerian lawyer Mr. Femi Falana, who claimed that the INEC is not to blame for over-voting in the Osun election.

Recall that the tribunal court invalidated the results of the 16th June Osun governorship election on Friday due to excessive voting, and it later declared that Adegboyega Oyetola, not governor Ademola Adeleke, who had been declared the winner by the INEC after deducting the excess votes, had actually won.

Since then, the narrative has gained popularity and is being discussed. However, Femi Falana was questioned on Arise News during the Morning Show program on why Adeleke was penalised for casting too many votes after INEC made the mistake.

In response, Femi Falana stated, “No, No! INEC may be held blamed for the issuance of two or three BVAS reports. In that regard, INEC is culpable. But when it comes to over-voting, the distinction is that those voters who refused to be counted and those who refused to be accredited are to blame. The lesson here, in my opinion, is that if you want your vote to matter, you must make sure that you are registered. Considering that a valid election requires a proper accreditation. That was always covered by our laws”.

