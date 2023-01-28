“Whenever Our Naira is Going Down, Peter Obi’s Dollars Is Going Up” – Adams Oshiomole Claims

The former national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); Comrade Adams Oshiomole, spoke extensively about the presidential flag bearer of the labour party (LP); Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, while addressing the public in Edo state today.

Comrade Adams Oshiomole made a claim saying, “Peter Obi is someone who left his money in another country and borrowed money from Nigerian banks long ago. This is to say that whenever our naira is going down, Peter Obi’s dollars is going up.” He added, “when Peter Obi was the governor of Anambra state, he was collecting local government money for good eight years without conducting the local government election once.”

Speaking further, Comrade Adams Oshiomole said, “Peter Obi talked about saving Anambra state’s money but I don’t agree entirely with that because he saved the money in his own bank. At that time, he was allegedly the chairman of the bank he was saving Anambra state’s money.”

Lastly, Comrade Adams Oshiomole said, “When Peter Obi was governor. he had no capacity which was why he was helpless when Bakassi boys were dealing with him.”

