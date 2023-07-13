Whenever An Igbo Man Dies, The Corpse Should Go home, But That Is No Longer The Situation—Nwakeaku

During an interview with Arise , Professor Charles Nwakeaku, Secretary, Igbo Elders Consultative Forum, stated that whenever an Igbo man dies, the corpse should go home, pointing out that it is no longer the situation because of the issue of insecurity. He revealed that the land has been conquered to the extent that police officers are situated everywhere.

He added that the region was peaceful before because their people normally wanted to return to their land even when there was no need to. He, however, urged the federal government to intervene so that peace could return to the state. He commended the southeast governor and the leaders who have taken it upon themselves to find a solution to the issue.

According to him, “You go to Southeast, you can’t identify any federal government presence, and you see almost every kilometre, sometimes a half kilometre, you see police. Well, our place is like a conquered territory, a police state. As a result of insecurity. It wasn’t like that before. An average Igbo man usually looks forward to going home; it doesn’t matter where he is, but the reverse seems to be the case now, to the extent that some Igbos Bury their dead outside Igbo land. One hall mark of Igbo land is that whenever an Igbo man or woman dies, the corpse should go home, but that is no longer the situation.

