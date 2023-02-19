When You Vote For Apc, You Are Looking For The Second Coming Of Destruction In Nigeria-P. Ayodele

As Nigerian eligible voters prepare to return to their respective polling units to cast their votes for their preferred presidential candidate ahead of the February 25th presidential election, The founder and General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, in a recent video on Facebook shared a message with the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “I don’t know which one to say. Because it seems like nothing is working for Nigeria. It Seems Like The Heavens Want To Fall. It Seems Like Nigeria Wants To Be Destroyed. Speaking further he said ” When we have a government who do not care about the people. When we have a government that is not sensible. And they are leading us for 8 years. This should be enough reason for all citizens to cast their votes wisely. Else we will face another hardship and destruction.

Speaking further he said “The election is just around the corner. But some people will be so adamant about still voting for APC. Now listen to me! When You Vote For Apc, You Are Looking For The Second Coming Of Destruction In Nigeria. He said ” I am not saying that LP or PDP will do 100% Of what the Nigerians expect. But one of them will be better than APC. Because APC is a failed party. They have failed Nigerians.

Speaking further he said “Our Economy is sick. Religiously we are sick. Everything about us is sick. This is to tell you that the government is not serious. They don’t care about the well-being of the citizens. On this note, I advise all who want to vote, to vote carefully. Because Voting For APC Is Like Going To Hell Fire. What I mean is this, when you vote for APC you will experience hardship, hunger, famine, and scarcity you have never had before.

