NEWS

When you threaten great Nigeria with war please bear these things in mind- Fani-Kayode cautions

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 35 mins ago
0 331 1 minute read

In a tweet that was made by Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, who happens to be the former Minister of Ation in Nigeria this morning, he has reacted to the viral video of Nigerien, Malian and Burkinabe soldiers, threatening the peace of Nigeria while marching and chanting.

While he was talking, he told the soldiers from these countries who were threatening the peace of Nigerians to know some things about Nigeria.

He said, “When you threaten great Nigeria with war please bear these things in mind and remember that historically we are the country that, by sending in our troops, delivered and liberated Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guniea Bissau and Chad from civil war, fratricidal butchery, coup d’etat’s and mayhem.”

He said that again, Nigeria was the country that sent massive amounts of resources, material support and treasure to Angola, Mozambique and Namibia, during their bitter struggles, civil wars and wars against the colonial and neo-colonial oppression some years back.

Further talking, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode was said finally, Nigeria was the country that, together with Libya and Cuba, funded the Mandela’s led ANC of South-Africa, the Mugabe’s led ZANU of Zimbabwe and the Nkomo’s led ZAPU of Zimbabwe respectively, in their bloody armed struggle and brutal guerrila war, against the white boer supremacists and their apartheid governments in their respective countries before they were conquered.

He said, “These are just some of the things that Nigeria has achieved in the past, and if properly led, organised and restored, can and will do all over again.”

Moses21 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 35 mins ago
0 331 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Tinubu And His Wife Are Already Over-rich, They Just Want To Make Name For Themselves – Frank Kokori

9 mins ago

Tinubu And His Wife Are Already Over-rich, They Just Want To Make Name For Themselves – Frank Kokori

9 mins ago

Today’s Headlines:What LP’ll Do After Tribunal Judge If We Lose- Ifoh, party’s scribe, Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa Polls: We Learnt Lessons in 2023 General Election, Says INEC

11 mins ago

Tribunal: These Petitions Lack Merit And Are Poorly Presented – Adewole Adebayo

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button