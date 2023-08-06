When you threaten great Nigeria with war please bear these things in mind- Fani-Kayode cautions

In a tweet that was made by Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, who happens to be the former Minister of Ation in Nigeria this morning, he has reacted to the viral video of Nigerien, Malian and Burkinabe soldiers, threatening the peace of Nigeria while marching and chanting.

While he was talking, he told the soldiers from these countries who were threatening the peace of Nigerians to know some things about Nigeria.

He said, “When you threaten great Nigeria with war please bear these things in mind and remember that historically we are the country that, by sending in our troops, delivered and liberated Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guniea Bissau and Chad from civil war, fratricidal butchery, coup d’etat’s and mayhem.”

He said that again, Nigeria was the country that sent massive amounts of resources, material support and treasure to Angola, Mozambique and Namibia, during their bitter struggles, civil wars and wars against the colonial and neo-colonial oppression some years back.

Further talking, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode was said finally, Nigeria was the country that, together with Libya and Cuba, funded the Mandela’s led ANC of South-Africa, the Mugabe’s led ZANU of Zimbabwe and the Nkomo’s led ZAPU of Zimbabwe respectively, in their bloody armed struggle and brutal guerrila war, against the white boer supremacists and their apartheid governments in their respective countries before they were conquered.

He said, “These are just some of the things that Nigeria has achieved in the past, and if properly led, organised and restored, can and will do all over again.”

