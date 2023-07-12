When You Talk Of Ebubeagu, There Was No Consensus Around It, Anambra Doesn’t Have Ebubeagu-Ezeokenwa

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Mr Sylvester Ezeokenwa, has noted that there was no consensus around the formation of the South East security outfit, Ebube Agu, noting that Anambra State for instance doesn’t have the Ebube Agu security outfit.

Speaking further, he noted that the Anambra State has its own security outfit known as the Anambra State Vigilante Group, noting that even the members of Ebube Agu and the Anambra State Vigilante Group lack the capacity to tackle the insecurity in the south east region, because there is a limit to the type of arms they can carry.

The APGA National Chairman made this disclosure when he was being interviewed on Channels Television, as he was reacting to the high level of insecurity being witnessed in the south east region now.

He said: “When you talk about the Ebube Agu, you recall that there was really no consensus of opinion around it. Like in Anambra State, we don’t have Ebube Agu, we have the Anambra State Vigilante Service.”

Speaking further, he made it known that there is no longer any reason why policing should in the exclusive legislative list, noting that there is no way someone in Imo State will wait for the IGP in Abuja to secure Imo State for him or her.

In addition, he recalled that when Bola Tinubu was the Governor of Lagos State, he was champion of true federalism, thereby urging him to do all within his power to make sure that state police becomes effective.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Watch the video through the link below. Start Watching From 5:02

Information Source: Channels Television

Ebukajp150 (

)