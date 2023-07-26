When You See Me Dress And Open My Body, Know That I’m Going Out With My Boyfriend- Blessingceo

Popular Nigerian relationship therapist and social media influencer, Blessing Okoro has taken to her official facebook page to disclose why she puts on sexy and revealing outfits.

The relationship therapist and social media influencer widely known and addressed as Blessingceo made this known in a video where she was seen flaunting her amazing shape and the outfit she wore.

According to Blessingceo, most of her fans wants her to put on clothes that covers her entire body always, but she can’t do that because every occasion has it’s own perfect outfit.

Addressing her fans, the relationship therapist made it clear that anytime she wears a revealing outfit, her fans should know she is going out with her boyfriend or a party that requires such outfit.

In her words, she said ” When you see me dress opening my body, I could be going out with my boyfriend on a dinner or date. You cannot chose what to wear for me, when you marry your wife or have a girlfriend, you can control them. As for me I am an adult and know what to wear for a particular occasion”.

