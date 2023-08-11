“When you rigged yourself to win an election, it is also a coup – Ambassador Mai-Sule

Ambassador Ibrahim Mai-Sule, former Nigerian Ambassador to Indonesia, said that when somebody rigged himself to win an election, it is also a coup.

Ambassador Mai-Sule made the statement in an interview with Arise during the Morning Show program when Reuben Abati asked his thought on the resolution of ECOWAS leaders at submit yesterday which was regarded as contradictory because, on one hand, they say they are deploying a standby force, on the hand, they say they are still pursuing diplomacy and dialogue, even when it is clear that the coup leaders in Niger have snubbed both ECOWAS and other groups that have tried to intervene.

Ambassador Mai-Sule said that the list appears to be a bit contradictory. He said in the President’ speech, they put more weight on issue of diplomacy. He said Liberian President is obviously not addressing us when he said that the war is not between Nigeria and Niger but a decision of ECOWAS.

He said we need to be very careful with these sit-tight leaders

“Because obviously the coup is not only about military taking over government, a coup is when someone extends its limit beyond what is being constitutionally provided for. When you rig yourself to win an election is also a coup. The problem with these leaders is, I am right everybody is wrong. One had to look seriously into the kind of things these guys are saying. My fear is that we should not allow these people to take us to another proxy war.

