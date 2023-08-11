NEWS

‘When You Rig Yourself Into Power In An Election, It’s Also A Coup’ – Ibrahim Mai Sule

A Former Nigeria Ambassador to Indonesia, Ibrahim Mai Sule has alleged that a coup is not only the idea of the military to take over power. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that when a President rigs himself into power, it’s also considered as a Coup. He argued that the Ecowas leaders should be facing the main issues that border on strengthening the Africa Democracy. 

He said, ”The basic issue is that one has to be extremely careful with these sit-tight leaders. Because a Coup is not only the idea of military taking over the government. A Coup is actually when people extend their limit beyond what is constitutionally being provided. When you rig yourself into power in an election, it’s also a coup. Basically, the problem with these leaders is that I’m right and everybody is wrong. One has to look at the things they are doing. And my fear is that they should not take us into a proxy war.”

