When You Move Out, I will Be The Next President To Occupy Aso Villa—Tinubu Clears buhari

Ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has declared to the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu buhari, that he is looking forward to occupying the Aso Villa as the next president.

The APC candidate, during his visit to Benin and Edo State to seek the prayers of the traditional rulers in the state and to coerce them into supporting his presidency, made this statement to clear the air on the rumours about whether President Muhammadu buhari is in full support of him.

According to him, “I have fought hard for the Nigerian democracy, and it is normal for me to look forward to succeeding buhari, and I already have. Whether he likes it or not, I will be the one to occupy Aso Villa as the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

