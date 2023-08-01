NEWS

When You Listen To Buhari's Speech You Need A Hot Tea, But When You Listen To Tinubu You Need A Fan

Shehu Sani, a former lawyer of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and human rights activist, said on his Official Twitter Account that during the tenure of the former president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, when you listen to his speech, you will need a hot cup of tea to warm yourself up. He said that, but now during the tenure of the new president of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, when listening to his speech, you will need a fan.

According to Shehu Sani’s words, “When you listen to Buhari’s speech, you will need a hot cup of tea to warm you up. When you listen to Tinubu’s speech, you will need a fan.”

However, Shehu Sani’s statement has sparked reactions from Nigerians.

Source: The Official Twitter Account Of Shehu Sani

