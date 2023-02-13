When You Have Two, Strong Southern Candidates It’s Impossible To Beat The Northern Candidate -Momodu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Director, Strategic Communications, PDP PCC, Dele Momodu has come out to give the reason why he thinks it’s will be difficult for either of Bola Ahmed Tinubu or Peter Obi to beat Atiku Abubakar.

According to Dele Momodu who appeared in an interview on Arise TV this morning, given that two of the 3 leading candidates for this election are from the Southern part of the country, it will be difficult if not impossible for them to beat the mainstream Northern candidate who is Atiku Abubakar. Momodu also stated that the North has the most number of registered voters as compared to the South and since ethnicity plays a key role in Nigeria’s presidential elections, the odds favour Atiku of PDP.

In his own words as seen on Arise TV this morning…

“The voting population in the North is much more than what we have in the South. So the history of it is that when you have two, strong Southern candidates, it’s impossible to beat the Northern candidate. In this election, the leading northern candidate is Atiku Abubakar. With Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the South West and Peter Obi of the South East, the only candidate in this race who has a footprint in every state of Nigeria is Atiku Abubakar.”

“The two in the South will fight themselves, one in the South East and one in the South West, Atiku will not suffer that kind of challenge.”

