When you have bad leadership, your account will never balance, Says Nyesom Wike.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the race for the presidency continues to gather steam ahead of the upcoming general elections in the country. The current governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has come out and said that when you have bad leadership, your account will never balance.

According to him, if your policy is going to suffer the people, then you should think twice, and that is my position, and that’s what I believe in it, that why is it that you have been voting and voting for the party, and in doing that, you expected that when you come home that that voting would translate in terms of projects and what will change your life, and that is why he said account did not balance, and why account did not balance, when you have bad leadership, your account will never balance, but I’m talking about today, with the crop of bad leadership we are having, if you had bad leadership, but now we must finish the road, now I am happy at least I can drive by road to enter England, taking history made, and we must finish it.

He further stated, “I will not vote for anybody that has no interest in the Rivers State at all. We will vote for people who will support the Rivers State.”Why you vote for the governor, senator, the house of assembly, representatives the council chairman the speaker and the leadership will sit down and talk about the language.

Click here (https://youtu.be/NP2yTED34bk) for the video, and fast-forward below.

What’s your take on this, dear esteemed readers?

Video credit: YouTube

Horlablog (

)