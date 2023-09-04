“When You Go To The Village, You Will See Farmers Using Their Feet To Plant Seeds” – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani has come to his Twitter page to lament concerning the way farmers in Nigeria are being treated. He blamed the government for allocating huge amounts of money in the name of supporting farmers, yet embezzling the money and neglecting the farmers. According to him, “When you go to our villages,you will see peasant farmers using their feet to plant seeds and dressing their ridges with hoes;then you will hear the tales of Billions shared in their names.”

If the government fails to support peasant farmers in the country, several detrimental consequences can occur. First, food production could decline, leading to food shortages and rising prices, which can result in hunger and malnutrition among the population. Additionally, rural economies heavily dependent on agriculture may suffer, causing unemployment and poverty. The lack of support may also discourage young people from pursuing farming, exacerbating the aging farmer population. Finally, it could lead to land degradation and environmental issues as farmers struggle to adopt sustainable practices without adequate resources and guidance. Overall, the neglect of peasant farmers can have far-reaching negative impacts on food security, economic stability, and the environment.

Follow up and share for more interesting updates.

PrimeVine (

)