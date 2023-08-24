When You Dream, God Shows You Things That May Happen To You In The Future – Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin

Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, the esteemed founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry in Warri, Delta State in a recent post on Facebook, spoke about, “Dreams Are Divine Revelation.”

According to him, “For a man to succeed, he needs to understand his dream life, he needs to fast, pray and back these two up with sacrifices for him to succeed. Believing God alone may not solve everything, take a step further by making sacrifices that can prompt your blessings.”

He then said, “When you dream, God shows you things that may happen to you in the future, and that is why you have to pray for positive dreams to come to pass and cancel negative dreams with Psalms 91,71 and Psalm 6. A man must pass through trials, but the only way to overcome them is by treating your dream life pattern.

Finally, “May God give you wisdom to pray and breakout from the damages of bad dreams.”

