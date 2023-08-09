When You Are Weary & Weak, Come To The Prophet, Come To The Mountain For Prayers – Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin

Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin is the founder and head prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Warri, Delta State. In a recent post on his official Facebook page, he wrote about the topic, “I seek happiness, Oh Lord.”

He read the book of Psalm 37:3-4, “The words of their mouths are wicked and deceitful; they fail to act wisely or do good. Even on their beds they plot evil; they commit themselves to a sinful course and do not reject what is wrong.”

He then said that when a man desires a particular blessing and circumstances make it hard for him to get the blessings, he can never be a happy man. A woman who wishes for the fruit of the womb but the blessings don’t come is never happy.

So, when you ask your heavenly Father for any blessing, it is readily available in his vineyard. Why not call upon him, dedicate your life to serving God and he shall multiply his riches and glory in your life. When you are weary and weak come to the prophet, come to the mountain for prayers and the Lord shall carry your burdens

Finally, he prayed, “I pray for wisdom and understanding upon you, for you to know that Jesus is the only way to eternal peace and happiness. Remain Blessed.”

PrayerMedia (

)