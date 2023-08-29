When You Are An Asset To God’s Kingdom, God Would Do Things For You Without You Knowing – Apostle Suleman

The founding and presiding pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has released a message to the public. In his recent video post on Facebook, he mentioned that when you are an asset to God’s Kingdom, God will do things for you without you knowing.

In His words, “When you are an asset in the house of God, there are things God does for you without you knowing, there are battles he fights you without you knowing”.

He shared this as he expounded on the life of Jonah while he was in the belly of the fish. He said God didn’t honour the prayer of Jonah until he promised to pay his vows to God

Speaking further he exhorted his audience on the need to be active in church service and be a channel of blessing to other people.

Additionally, the clergy shared a story of how God delivered a man from the den of kidnappers because he was an asset to God’s kingdom.

