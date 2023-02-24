This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

When Would the Results of the Presidency and National Assembly Elections Be Announced in 2023?

The Independent National Election Commission (INEC) claims it is unable to estimate how many hours or days it will take to announce the results of the 2023 presidential and national assembly elections.

However, INEC reaffirmed that everything would be done to ensure that the results were announced promptly because the commission is aware that Nigerians would be eager to learn the results.

In advance of the elections on Saturday, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC chairperson, provided the assurance on Friday in Abuja.

“I just want to state that we’ll make sure the result declaration is completed quickly.” It will be finished swiftly, but I am unable to estimate how many days or hours it will take. We understand the concern and the urgency with which the procedure must be completed; we promise that it will be finished quickly.

CBN released money

The INEC Chairman further disclosed that although the majority of payments needed to be made in order to prepare for the election were made online, some still required cash payments.

He expressed his gratitude to the CBN for providing the required funds to meet these demands.

The current cash crunch brought on by the CBN’s naira re-design policy, according to Yakubu, won’t hinder the process in any way.

“Cash is not used to fund all of our activities.” Even though we do most of our purchasing electronically for both products and services, we still need a small sum of money to pay the unbanked who provide essential services, especially at the local level.

We communicated with the Central Bank because we knew this would be a problem. They assured us that they would make the small amount we needed to pay for services in cash accessible to us, and they have.

The movement of people and supplies over the past few days has been unhindered because our state offices have already accessed these funds in order to use them for the elections.

“I must therefore give the Central Bank’s relationship credit in that respect.” As a result, there won’t be any delays in the procedure, according to Yakubu.

The Movement Of Resources

The polls will be prepared to open early tomorrow morning, according to Yakubu, who also noted that the commission is on schedule with the distribution of materials to the different locations across the nation.

“We are today devolving the deployment to the Registration Area Centers (RACs), having distributed these materials to the local government areas, to ensure that the polls open as scheduled early tomorrow morning,” he said.

Election duty staff have begun traveling in these RACs since they were turned on.

Content created and supplied by: Autowide (via 50minds

News )

