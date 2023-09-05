When Wike was CoS to Rotimi Amaechi, he used to call me friend of his boss- Dele Momodu

A Chieftain of the PDP, Chief Dele Momodu has said he will respond to any direct or indirect insult from the former Governor of Rivers State and current minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike. Momodu who said respect begets respect added that when Wike was the Chief of staff to former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, he used to call him friend of his boss.

Speaking in an interview on Channels TV, He said, “he has insulted me a couple of times and so every opportunity whenever he refers to me either directly or indirectly, I will respond I’ve told him that. You see where I come from, we have the culture of respect. Respect begets respect. I’m older than him. He used to tell me that I was friend of his boss, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi. And he used to watch us when he was Chief of staff. You can imagine chief of staff looking at the friend of his boss, the Governor.

And so when did we get to the level where on television you mention me and say one Dele Momodu. No I won’t take it. I’m a global citizen, I’ve worked very hard to get to where I am today. You cannot make money from politics and then begin to disrespect all your elders.”

(From 10:00)

RealMedia (

)