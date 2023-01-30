This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

When We Were Talking In The Uyo Palace, We Experienced Power Outages Three Times—Tinubu

During the campaign rally of the APC held in Uyo, the capital city of Akwa-Ibom, the APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, revealed that they experienced a power outage three times when he and his team members were discussing with Elijah Akpan Okon, the King of Uyo, in his palace.

He further revealed that such issues will not happen if he becomes president, pointing out that people will not be made to pay for what they did not use. He further stated that he’s also going to solve the issue of fuel shortages in the country if he’s voted into power.

According to him, “When We Were Talking in the Palace, three times, they took the light.” Today, many of you are paying an estimated meter bill; that will stop. You get to the gas station, you don’t find fuel, you wait for hours, and I guarantee you that it will stop. Someone who is a liar, they’re PDP, people deceiving people, papa deceiving pikin, poverty development party. I have come; I’m here with their master.

