When We Were Sharing N5000, Many People Were Waiting For It Monthly, N8000 Is Huge Money— Gov Sule

Abdullahi Sule, the Governor of Nasarawa State, has argued that the proposed N8000 palliative by the Federal Government is a huge money for a lot of people in Nigeria but the only problem is how to locate these people. According to Daily Trust paper, Sule disclosed this during an interview with Channels Television on Friday night.

The Nasarawa State Governor revealed that when the previous administration was sharing N5000 every month, many people were waiting for it by the month’s end. He said to some families, N8000 is not a significant amount but to others, they hardly see the amount every month. He added the only problem associated with the proposed palliative is how to locate the poor family but it will go a long way for them.

“We were sharing only N5,000 and believe me there were so many people that were waiting for that N5,000 every month. So, N8,000 may not be so much money to some people, but it is huge money to so many other people who are from very poor families that don’t see N8,000 every month. So, the only thing is that let us identify those families.” He stated.

Source: Daily Trust paper

